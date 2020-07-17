Three of a family killed in cross-border shelling in Poonch

Three members of a family were killed in cross-border shelling in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Friday night.

Officials said that on Friday night at around 9 PM, Pakistan army resorted to intense mortar shelling in Poonch, targeting half a dozen villages located along the Line of Control (LoC).

“In Khari Karmara village, three members of a family were killed after a shell hit their house,” said an official.

The deceased were identified as 58-year-old Mohammad Rafiq, his wife Rafia Bi and their 15-year-old son Irfan Rafiq.

Confirming the fatalities, SSP Poonch Ramesh Angral said that intermittent firing is going on in the area.