Three of family killed in road accident in J&K's Kishtwar

Three members of a family were killed after the car they were travelling in met an accident near Gujjar hostel in Chatroo area of Kishtwar district in Jammu division on Sunday afternoon.

Quoting an official, news agency KNO reported that an alto car bearing registration number JK06-8421 met with an accident near Gujjar Hostel while on its way towards Chingam Chatroo.

The official said that in the accident three members of a family died including a woman, her son and daughter.

He identified the trio as Jashoda Devi wife of Sham Lal, Nittan Kumar son of Sham Lal and Kajal Devi daughter of Sham Lal—all residents of Chingam Chatroo.