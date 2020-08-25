Three of nomad family, livestock buried under landslide in Mahore

Three members of a nomad family were buried under a landslide along with livestock at Khor in Mahore area of Reasi district, police said today.

An official said that heavy rainfall triggered a landslide last night in Khour area, burying a temporary hut of a nomad family, belonging to Khalil Ahmad.

He said three members of the family, including Khalil, his wife Rukhsana Begum and Muhammad Aslam were buried under the slide.

SHO Mahore Inspector Rattan Singh said all three bodies have been recovered.

He added some buffaloes were also reportedly killed.