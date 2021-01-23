Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Uri,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 1:05 PM

Three passengers injured after cab overturns in north Kashmir's Uri

The trio have received minor injuries and will be shifted to GMC Baramulla as new X-ray plant is undergoing installation at PHC Boniyar, the BMO said.
GK Web Desk
Uri,
UPDATED: January 23, 2021, 1:05 PM
Photo courtesy: GNS

Three passengers were injured after a taxi they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned due to slippery road conditions caused by fresh snow at Challan in Boniyar tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The trio has been identified as Khadim Hussain, son of Babar Ali, Hussan Jan, wife of Khadim Hussain and Nageena Begum, wife of Ishaq Khan, all residents of Bagna Salamabad Uri. 

Trending News

Kashmir Ink|Monday, 25 Jan 2021

Life on the dark side|Anantnag village with hydroelectric project yearns to see lit houses

CADD scholarship test on Jan 30, 31

Baramulla college's 100-kanal land possession caught in 'official wrangles'

Official sources said all the injured were shifted to the PHC Boniyar for treatment.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar Parvaiz Ahmad Masoodi told news agency GNS that the trio had received minor injuries and that they will be shifted to GMC Baramulla as new X-ray plant is undergoing installation at PHC Boniyar.

Tagged in , , , , , ,
Related News