Three passengers injured after cab overturns in north Kashmir's Uri

Three passengers were injured after a taxi they were travelling in skidded off the road and overturned due to slippery road conditions caused by fresh snow at Challan in Boniyar tehsil of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Saturday.

The trio has been identified as Khadim Hussain, son of Babar Ali, Hussan Jan, wife of Khadim Hussain and Nageena Begum, wife of Ishaq Khan, all residents of Bagna Salamabad Uri.

Official sources said all the injured were shifted to the PHC Boniyar for treatment.

Block Medical Officer (BMO) Boniyar Parvaiz Ahmad Masoodi told news agency GNS that the trio had received minor injuries and that they will be shifted to GMC Baramulla as new X-ray plant is undergoing installation at PHC Boniyar.