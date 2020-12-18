Three persons arrested for selling stolen cars in Awantipora: Police

Police on Friday said that it arrested three persons involved in selling stolen vehicles in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

Awantipora police received information that some persons are involved in selling cars at quite cheaper rates than actual price by way of luring customers, a police spokesperson said in a statement issued to news agency GNS.

“Upon this information, a preliminary investigation was carried out which revealed that some persons in the Awantipora area are involved in selling stolen vehicles to the customers at cheaper rates and are getting the stolen vehicles from other states of the country,” he said.

A case under FIR number 188/2020 under section 379,420,467,468,471,120 B IPC was registered at police station Awantipora.

“Three persons who were arrested in the case and have been identified as Mohammad Shafi Dar son of Gh. Mohammad resident of Lethpora, Shameem Ahmad Bhat son of Mohammad Rajab Bhat resident of Lethpora, and Abdul Rashid Bhat son of Gh. Mohi ud Din resident of Lelhar Kakpora,” the spokesman said.

“Three stolen vehicles (01 Scorpio, 02 Alto K10) were recovered from the arrested persons,” the police said, adding, “The modus operandi of the arrested persons was to get vehicle(s) lifted, put fake number plates on the vehicle which normally is existing number plate of the same type of vehicle which is with some genuine person and to make them appear similar to existing registered genuine vehicles so as to misguide the law enforcing agencies as well as general public.”

Police have requested the general public not to buy any suspicious vehicles from unauthorized dealers/persons and buy only after proper verification from the police and RTOs concerned.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress and more arrests are expected, the police spokesperson said.