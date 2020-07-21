Three persons die in Reasi car mishap

Three persons were killed in a car accident in Mahore area of Reasi district on Tuesday afternoon, officials said.

A police official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that a car on its way from Badder towards Mahore skidded off the road near Bagga Morh, resulting in on spot death to two persons while another one was grievously injured.

He identified the deceased as Mohammad Ayoub son of Nazir Ahmed and Bashir Ahmed son of Qamar Din-both residents of Badder Mahore.

He said that another person identified as Mohammad Iqbal son of Nazir Ahmed, a resident of Badder, who got seriously injured was shifted to a nearby hospital in Mahore where he succumbed to his injuries.