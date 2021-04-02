Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 11:49 AM

Three persons fall unconscious while digging well in Handwara, hospitalised

"All of them are out of danger as they have received the required medical attention and are under the observation now," an official said
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 2, 2021, 11:49 AM
Representational Image [File/ GK]
Representational Image [File/ GK]

Three persons, including two siblings, fell unconscious while digging a well in Warpora Magam area of Handwara in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official told the news agency KNO that they were digging a well when they felt unconscious and were rushed to district hospital Handwara for treatment.

Trending News
File Photo: Aman Farooq/Gk

Kashmir University's north campus closed for two days after students test COVID-19 positive

File Photo

Three militants killed in Kakapora Pulwama encounter: Police

File Photo [Image for representational purpose]

Girl among two injured in clashes near encounter site in Kakapora Pulwama

He said that all of them are out of danger as they have received the required medical attention and are under the observation now.

The official identified two siblings as Rafiq Ahmad Sheikh and Shabir Ahmad sheikh— sons of Mohammad Subhan Sheikh, and Imtiyaz Ahmad Sheikh son of Ghulam Mohammad Sheikh—all residents of Warpora Magam.

Tagged in ,
Related News