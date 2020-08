Police and the army have recovered three pistols and 15 grenades in Boniyar area of Uri in northern Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

A police officer told news agency GNS that an operation was launched based on specific inputs about the presence of weapons and ammunition in Boniyar.

During the operation, he said, a joint team of police and army recovered three pistols, 73 AK rounds, two detonators and 15 grenades besides some Pakistani currency at Trenarian Nallah in Lachipora area.