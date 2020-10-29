Three residential houses gutted, two partially damaged in Sopore blaze

Three residential houses were completely damaged and two others partially damaged in a blaze in Neharpora area of Sopore town in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district late Wednesday evening.

Reports said that a massive fire broke out in the double storey house of Ghulam Nabi Shah and engulfed other nearby houses of Abdul Majeed Shah and Reyaz Ahmad Shah.

They said all the three houses were completely gutted damaging property worth lakhs of rupees.

Two other houses belonging to Ali Muhammad Shah and Bashir Ahmad shah were partially damaged in the blaze.

A team of the Fire and Emergency Services department reached the spot and doused the flames with the help of police and locals, reports said.

The locals demanded the government to rehabilitate the affected families.