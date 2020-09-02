Three residential houses, school damaged in cross-border shelling in north Kashmir's Gurez

Three residential houses and a school building were damaged in cross-border shelling in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to local sources, three residential houses were partially damaged in the shelling in Bagtore area of Gurez.

The cross-border shelling began around 7pm on Tuesday. In the shelling, a school building also suffered damages.

On Tuesday, an official said Pakistan targeted two forward army posts near Tarabal in Bagtore along LoC with light machine guns, which was effectively retaliated.

Local sources said the exchange of fire which continued for a few hours intermittently had stopped now.