GK Top News, Kashmir, Latest News
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:25 PM

Three residential houses, school damaged in cross-border shelling in north Kashmir's Gurez

The cross-border shelling began around 7pm on Tuesday. In the shelling, a school building also suffered damages.
OWAIS FAROOQI
Bandipora ,
UPDATED: September 2, 2020, 11:25 PM
File Photo
File Photo

Three residential houses and a school building were damaged in cross-border shelling in Gurez sector of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Wednesday.

According to local sources, three residential houses were partially damaged in the shelling in Bagtore area of Gurez.

Trending News
Representational Image

Father-daughter duo attempt suicide in north Kashmir's Mirgund

GK Photo

Militants killed in Pattan gunfight affiliated with Hizb: Police officer

JKAP concerned over frequent closure of Sgr-Jammu highway

ASGMC seeks official language status to Punjabi

The cross-border shelling began around 7pm on Tuesday. In the shelling, a school building also suffered damages.

On Tuesday, an official said Pakistan targeted two forward army posts near Tarabal in Bagtore along LoC with light machine guns, which was effectively retaliated.

Local sources said the exchange of fire which continued for a few hours intermittently had stopped now.

Related News