Kashmir, Latest News
Awantipora ,
UPDATED: June 6, 2020, 6:51 PM

Three youth prevented from joining militant ranks in south Kashmir: Police

“Two militant associates arrested”
Representational Pic
Police in Awantipora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday claimed to have prevented three youth from joining militant outfits.

“Awantipora Police received information that some youth of Tral area who had been influenced and motivated by a false narrative were about to join the militant ranks,” said a spokesman.

Acting swiftly, Awantipora Police along with security forces prevented these youth from joining militant ranks, he said.

They have been identified as Illyas Amin Wani, Abrar Ahmad Reshi both residents of Mandoora Tral and Ubaid Ahmad Shah resident of Shaldraman Tral.

The youth were taken to PS Tral where they were properly counselled in presence of their family members and after which they were handed over to their respective parents.

During the course of investigation, it surfaced that the trio had come into contact with active militants with the help of two terrorist associates linked to proscribed outfit LeT and HM.

Both were arrested and have been identified as Rizwan Ahmad Wani and Rayees Ahmad Chopan both residents of Mandoora Tral.

“Besides motivating youth for joining the militant ranks, they were found to be involved in providing logistics, shelter and other kind of support to proscribed organisations operating in the areas of Panner, Mandoor, Chankitrar, Ratsuna Tral,” said the spokesman.

Case FIR number 52/2020 under relevant sections of law stands registered in Police Station Tral and further investigation into the matter has been initiated, he added.

