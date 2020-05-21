Three youth whose pictures with weapons went viral held in Kupwara: Police

Three residents of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district whose purported pictures in which they were seen holding guns surfaced on social media last night were held by the police on Thursday, police said.

The trio was arrested from Gujarpatti Ganbugh area in Sogam Lolab in Kupwara.

SSP Kupwara Shri Ram Ambarkar told news agency GNS that on the basis of specific information, a joint team of Police and army’s 28 RR launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Gujarpatti Ganbugh.

During searches, he said, there was a brief exchange of fire but all the three persons were caught alive along with as many weapons. The arrested are residents of Shalgund, Lalpora in Kupwara.

On Wednesday night, the pictures showing the trio holding weapons and announcing their joining of militant outfits had gone viral on social media.