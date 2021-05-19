Thunderstorms, rain likely in J&K in next 24 hours

Weather remained mainly dry in J&K on Wednesday as the meteorological (MET) department forecast a brief spell of thunderstorm and rain at isolated places during the next 24 hours.

“Partly to generally cloudy weather is likely in J&K during the next 24 hours with a brief spell of thunderstorm with rain at isolated to scattered places towards the afternoon/evening on Wednesday,” an official of MET department said.

Srinagar had 12.8, Pahalgam 7.5 and Gulmarg 4.5 degrees Celsius as the minimum temperature of the day.

Leh town of Ladakh had 9.5, Kargil 6.5 and Drass 3.5 as the minimum temperature.

Jammu city had 22.5, Katra 17.7, Batote 12.6, Banihal 14.2 and Bhaderwah 11.3 as the minimum temperature.