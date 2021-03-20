Tighter mask rules as Srinagar records over 64% spike in daily COVID-19 cases in a week

Srinagar district has recorded an alarming rise of over 64 percent in daily COVID-19 infections in a week with authorities on Saturday urging people to strictly follow the Standard Operating Protocol (SOPs) saying those found without wearing face masks in public places will be fined.

Already reported by Greater Kashmir, J&K on Friday recorded a 2.5-month high spike in the daily Coronavirus cases reporting 152 infections on the day.

Srinagar district in particular recorded a spike of 64.28 percent in a week, as revealed by the official data.

As per the figures, Srinagar reported 42 COVID-19 cases on March 13 which jumped to 75 on 18th and then marginally receding to 69 on Friday March 19.

Significantly, most of the daily cases are being reported among locals as compared to travellers lately thereby sounding alarm bells in the divisional administration.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Ajaz Asad, who recently assumed charge, blamed people for violating SOPs, which he said has led to a rise in infections.

The DC Srinagar, who was speaking to the media on the side-lines of a function, said the district administration has decided to fine those not wearing face mask sin public for which an official notification will be issued in coming days adding there will also be an on spot testing of people for monitoring the virus chain.

“To avoid Maharashtra like situation, we have to strictly follow protocol,” he said.

The decision has been taken after a recent meeting in this regard. The DC Srinagar appealed people to strictly follow the SOPs to avoid any eventuality.