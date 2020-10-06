India, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Ghaziabad,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 6:20 PM

Toddler dead, 10 injured in Ghaziabad slum fire

The cause of incident will be probed, the officer said.
Press Trust of India
Ghaziabad,
UPDATED: October 6, 2020, 6:20 PM
Representational Pic
Representational Pic

A two-year-old girl was charred to death and over 10 people were injured as a fire gutted 300 shanties in Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad district, police said on Tuesday.

Twelve fire tenders took three hours to douse the blaze that broke out at Sihani village on Monday evening. Almost all the people living in the slum were ragpickers, police said.

Trending News
Representational Pic

Additional Deputy Commissioner Handwara tests positive for Covid 19

File Photo

Indo-Pak Armies trade fire along LoC in Uri

File Pic: Aman Farooq/GK

Ladakh records 79 new COVID-19 cases; 50 patients cured

Representational Image

Shopian encounter: 3 militants killed, search operation on

Many small gas cylinders exploded due to the blaze. Some warehouses, used for storing polythene and other inflammable material, also caught fire, according to the police.

Aisha, 2, was burnt alive, while more than 10 people sustained burn injuries, Sihani Gate police station incharge Krishna Gopal Sharma told PTI

The cause of incident will be probed, the officer said.

Latest News
File Photo/ GK

UGC declares 24 universities as fake; maximum from UP followed by Delhi

Representational Pic

Two hardcore criminals arrested in Jammu

Representational Pic

UAE: Indian woman survives Covid near-death experience, delivers child

Representational Pic

FIR against Journalist, Arrested On Way To Hathras, Under Anti-Terror Law

Subdivisional Magistrate Aditya Prajapati said the land owners had been identified and legal notices had been issued for renting out the land for shanties.

Action will be taken in case of unsatisfactory reply, the official added.

Tagged in ,
Related News