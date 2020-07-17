Top JeM IED expert reportedly among three militants killed in south Kashmir's Kulgam: DGP

A top Jaish-e-Mohammad militant commander and an IED expert was believed to be among three militants killed in the gunfight with the security forces in south Kashmir’s Kulgam district on Friday, a top police officer said today.

Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh, said the militant commander had previously escaped from three to four encounters, leaving behind a M4 American rifle, reported news agency GNS.

While three militants were killed, as many army soldiers were injured in the gunfight at Nagnad Chimmer area of the Kulgam district, the DGP said.

“The operation was launched in the wee hours this morning on a credible input by Kulgam Police along with Army’ 9 RR and CRPF units,” he said.

He said that three army soldiers injured during the encounter were evacuated to army hospital.

“The killed (militants) are from Jaish-e-Mohammed and reportedly include a top (militant) commander known to be an IED expert. (He) was responsible for a large number of attacks including many IED attempts against security forces in the recent past,” said Singh, adding, “He was reportedly able to escape from 3 to 4 encounters, leaving behind an M 4 American rifle in one case.”