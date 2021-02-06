Top militant of JeM offshoot arrested in Jammu: Police

Chief of Lashker-e-Mustafa, believed to be an offshoot of Jaish-e-Mohammad militant outfit, was arrested in Jammu district, police said today.

A senior Police officer told news agency GNS that Hidayatullah Malik, a categorized militant from Shopian district, has been caught in a joint operation by Jammu Police and their Anantnag counterparts.

They said militant is the Chief of Lashkar-e-Mustafa, a front organization of Jaish-e-Mohammad in Kashmir.

Legal proceedings have been initiated and further investigations are on in the matter, the officer said.