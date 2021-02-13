Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: February 13, 2021, 7:55 PM

Tourist, 56, dies of heart attack in Pahalgam

"The deceased was in Kashmir along with nine of his family members."
Representational Image

A 56-year-old tourist died due to heart attack at the famous tourist resort Pahalgam in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on Saturday.

Official sources told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that the tourist identified as KM Pradeepan, son of PVK Nair of Cochin, Kerala, fell unconscious at Pahalgam and was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead.

He said the deceased was in Kashmir along with nine of his family members.

Station House Officer (SHO) Pahalgam told KNO that the tourist from Kerala apparently died due to heart attack. “Further details will be shared later,” he said.

