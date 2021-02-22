Trade associations announce support for YSMMET's 'Uni4Kashmir' project

The YS Makhdoomi Memorial Educational Trust (YSMMET), which has started the initiative ‘Uni4Kashmir’ Monday held a conference at Jhelum Cafe, Srinagar.

As per a statement by the trust, the conference was attended by the board members of the trust, trade association heads and their select representatives besides various other industry leaders of the valley.

The attendees included Kashmir Traders and Manufactures Federation (KTMF) president, Bashir Ahmad Rather, All Kashmir Chemists and Druggists Federation (AKCDF) president, Abdul Ahad Bhat, Kashmir Valley Fruit Growers and Dealers Union (KVFGDU) president, Bashir Ahmad Bashir, Jammu and Kashmir Contractors Coordination Committee (JKCCC) president, Jeelani Purza, Kashmir Sanitary and Paints Association (KSPA) president, Fayaz Alfa, Kashmir Hotel and Restaurant Association (KHARA) president, Tariq Mir, Houseboat Owners Association (HBOA) president, Abdul Rashid Kou, J&K Private School Association (JKPSA) president, G N War, All traders and Transporters Joint Coordination Committee (ATTJC) President Imitiyaz-ul-Hassan besides Batamaloo Traders Association (BTA) President, Abrar Tarin and senior executive member of the Doctors’ Association Kashmir (DAK), Dr Masood Rashid.

As per the YSMMET statement, the welcome address was delivered by the senior member of the board, Syed Humayun Kaiser, followed by an address by Dr Mehboob Makhdoomi, who briefed the industrial delegates present on the occasion about the need of a world class university in the Jammu and Kashmir region.

Makhdoomi informed the audience about the successful submission of the proposed ‘University Act’ to the J&K government’s Higher Education Department besides the MoU with the government, and the land acquisition process. He also emphasized the role of the civil society in making the project a success.

During the course of this meeting, the delegates of various industrial associations unanimously extended their support for the cause, in writing, the YSMMET said. Apart from the dignitaries present, Kashmir Economic Alliance (KEA) president, Siraj Ahmad, Adventure Tour Operators Association Of Kashmir (ATOAK), president, Rauf Tramboo, All Kashmir Bakers and Confectionery Association (AKBCA) president, Umar Bhat, Rehabilitation Alliance President , Waseem Afroz, Jammu and Kashmir Goods Transport Association (JKGTA) president, Abdul Rasheed Tichoo, Environmental Policy Group (EPG) President, Faiz Bakshi, also extended their support and encouragement for the cause, it added.

Besides, noted literary figure of Jammu and Kashmir, Zareef Ahmad Zareef was present on the occasion and charmed the audience by reciting the campaign anthem while as noted psychiatrist of the valley, Dr Mushtaq Marghoob presented the concluding remarks.