Traders protest against police crackdown on non-J&K registered vehicles, term it 'injustice'

The Kashmir Trade Alliance (KTA) on Wednesday protested in Srinagar against the latest police crackdown on non-J&K registered vehicles and demanded exemption from what they termed as “double taxation”.



KTA leader Ajaz Shahdhar who led the protest at Press Enclave alleged that the latest notification by Regional Transport Office (RTO) Kashmir is a “total injustice” with vehicle dealers and owners.



As per news agency KNO, he said that they will have to pay 9% of tax twice after purchasing the vehicle.



Shahdhar demanded immediate revocation of the RTO notification.