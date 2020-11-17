Kashmir, Latest News
UPDATED: November 17, 2020, 1:22 PM

Traders stage protest over rise in burglaries in Sopore

Burglars strike several shops, decamp with cash and other valuables
Scores of shopkeepers in Sopore town of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district on Tuesday staged a protest demonstration to express their anguish against the spate in burglary incidents.

Chanting slogans against the authorities for their ‘callous approach’ in acting against the accused, the shopkeepers had assembled at Shah Faisal Market. Later, they blocked the Sopore-Nowpora road for several hours affecting the traffic movement there.

As per reports several shops were looted in Sopore town in the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday.

“They have looted our grocery items, clothes, and ready-made garment shops and also decamped with cash and valuables worth lakhs,” said a shopkeeper.

Sopore Economic Alliance (SEA) President Haji Muhammad Ashraf Ganaie urged the administration and police to investigate these incidents and book the culprits under law.

A police official said some cash and other crockery items have been looted from a few shops. “The burglars ran away from the spot after they saw our night patrolling party yesterday,” the official said adding, “we have taken the cognizance of the incident and further investigation has been taken up.”

