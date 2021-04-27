Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: April 27, 2021, 10:54 AM

Traffic cop killed after hit by speeding truck on Jammu-Srinagar highway; driver arrested

"Traffic movement which was halted temporary has now been restored," an official said.
Image source: KNO
Image source: KNO

A traffic constable was killed after hit by a speeding truck on Tuesday on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Anantnag district.

Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that constable Abdul Majeed Tantary (SGCT) son of Ali Mohammad Tantary, a resident of Baramulla was hit by the truck (JK01W-2973)  at around 07:00 am this morning at Bypass Chumullah crossing Qazigund, resulting in his on spot death.

The officer further said that the truck driver namely Mushtaq Ahmad Sofi was arrested.

Traffic movement which was halted temporary was restored, he added. 

