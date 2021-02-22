Traffic halted after suspicious object spotted on Srinagar-Jammu highway in Nowgam

Traffic movement was halted on the Pantha Chowk-Nowgam road on Srinagar outskirts after security forces spotted a suspicious object in Kenihama area, officials said.

Quoting a police official, news agency KNO reported that the suspicious object was spotted by the Road Opening Party (RoP) of CRPF and police near Peaks Automobiles, barely few hundred metres away from Nowgam Railway station after which experts and a bomb disposal squad was called to inspect the object.

“Traffic has been stopped on the Pantha Chowk-Nowgam road stretch for the safety of people and commuters,” he said.

The incident comes on a day when train service is resuming in the valley after nearly a year’s suspension due to COVID-19 lockdown.