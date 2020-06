Authorities on a Tuesday morning halted the traffic movement on Baramulla-Handwara road after a suspected explosive material was spotted by the security forces in an orchard in Rafiabad area.

Reports said that the suspected material was found at an orchard in Tragpora area of Rafiabad today morning.

A police official said a patrolling party of the Army spotted the suspicious object on Baramulla-Handwara highway following which a bomb disposal squad team was called to the spot.