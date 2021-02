Traffic movement remained suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway for over two hours on Monday morning following landslides in Banihal region.

An official told Greater Kashmir that landslides hit the strategic road, connecting Kashmir valley with the rest of the world, at around 6 am, in Shahbanbas in Banihal area.

However, men and machinery were pressed into service and the debris of the landslide was cleared by 8:30 am and one-way traffic movement was restored.