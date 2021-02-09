Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 12:56 PM

Traffic movement suspended on Srinagar-Jammu highway after landslides in Ramban

Traffic authorities said that efforts are afoot to ensure early restoration of traffic on the vital road.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: February 9, 2021, 12:56 PM

Authorities on Tuesday closed the Srinagar- Jammu Highway due to landslides at Marog in Ramban district. 

Traffic authorities told news agency KNO that efforts are afoot to ensure early restoration of traffic as the agencies concerned have pressed men and machinery on job to clear the vital road.

Trending News
Representational Photo

PAGD bags DDC posts in south Kashmir's Anantnag

Mubashir Khan/GK

Weather improves across J&K, Ladakh

GK Photo

Missing minor boy's body recovered from Sindh stream in central Kashmir's Kangan

State Department Spokesperson Ned Price

No change in policy on Jammu and Kashmir, says US

As per the traffic plan for today authorities had allowed traffic movement from Srinagar towards Jammu. 

Meanwhile, traffic police have appealed to the people to strictly follow the timely advisories and to contact Traffic Control Units (TCUs) at Srinagar, Jammu and Ramban before starting their journey on the highway.

Tagged in , ,
Related News