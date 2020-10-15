Kashmir, Latest News
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:36 PM

Traffic movement suspended on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road for two hours after Nand bridge suffers damage

Locals have been demanding the Beacon authorities to complete the work on the alternate bridge which is pending for the last 15 years.
GK Web Desk
Srinagar,
UPDATED: October 15, 2020, 12:36 PM
GK Photo
GK Photo

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was stopped after Nand Singh (NS) Bridge in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district suffered damage on Thursday.

“The steel plates of the bridge had fallen off their place. The bridge has been repaired and thrown open for traffic,” said a police official.

Trending News
GK Photo

Gupkar Declaration: All-party meeting begins at Farooq Abdullah's residence

GK Photo

Kashmiri artisans to set up store on Flipkart marketplace as e-commerce giant signs MoU with J&K govt

GK Photo

Nitin Gadkari initiates first blasting of all-weather Zojila Tunnel between Srinagar and Leh

File Photo / GK

Two days after her release, PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti visits her father's grave at Bijbehara

Reports said hundreds of vehicles, including ambulances, were stranded on the road following the damage. However, the traffic was restored after two hours, they said.

Locals have been demanding the Beacon authorities to complete the work on the alternate bridge which is pending for the last 15 years.

Tagged in ,
Related News