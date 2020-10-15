Traffic movement suspended on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road for two hours after Nand bridge suffers damage

The traffic movement on Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road was stopped after Nand Singh (NS) Bridge in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district suffered damage on Thursday.

“The steel plates of the bridge had fallen off their place. The bridge has been repaired and thrown open for traffic,” said a police official.

Reports said hundreds of vehicles, including ambulances, were stranded on the road following the damage. However, the traffic was restored after two hours, they said.

Locals have been demanding the Beacon authorities to complete the work on the alternate bridge which is pending for the last 15 years.