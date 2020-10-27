Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway after five hours of closure

Traffic was restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after remaining closed for over five hours due to minor landslide at Nachilana in Banihal area of Ramban district on Tuesday.

An official said that heavy traffic plying from Jammu towards Srinagar was stranded between Digdool and Sherbibi areas due to the landslide, causing a massive traffic jam.

DySP NHW Banihal, Shamsher Singh said a landslide hit the highway near Nachilana area at 6 am today. “It was cleared at 11 am by the machinery of four lane construction companies,” he said.

He said heavy load carriers and passenger vehicles are on the way to Kashmir valley. “The movement of traffic is slow due to long queues of traffic between Digdool and Sherbibi areas,” Singh said.

However, sources in the traffic department said that it was a minor landslide but the NHAI and its highway construction companies took up the highway clearance work much late and wasted over five long hours.