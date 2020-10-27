Latest News, Pir Panjal
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 2:59 PM

Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar highway after five hours of closure

NHAI and construction companies took up restoration work very late: Sources
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal,
UPDATED: October 27, 2020, 2:59 PM
GK photo
GK photo

Traffic was restored on Jammu-Srinagar national highway after remaining closed for over five hours due to minor landslide at Nachilana in Banihal area of Ramban district on Tuesday.

An official said that heavy traffic plying from Jammu towards Srinagar was stranded between Digdool and Sherbibi areas due to the landslide, causing a massive traffic jam.

Trending News
Aerial view of Srinagar. Author: KennyOMG

Now anyone can buy land in Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh as Centre notifies land law

GK Photo

Leopard mauls four people in south Kashmir's Pulwama

GK Executive Editor bereaved

Composition taxpayers with 'NIL' returns can file via SMS: GSTN

DySP NHW Banihal, Shamsher Singh said a landslide hit the highway near Nachilana area at 6 am today. “It was cleared at 11 am by the machinery of four lane construction companies,” he said.

He said heavy load carriers and passenger vehicles are on the way to Kashmir valley. “The movement of traffic is slow due to long queues of traffic between Digdool and Sherbibi areas,” Singh said.

However, sources in the traffic department said that it was a minor landslide but the NHAI and its highway construction companies took up the highway clearance work much late and wasted over five long hours.

Tagged in ,
Related News