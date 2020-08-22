Chenab Valley, Latest News
Mohammad Taskeen
Banihal ,
UPDATED: August 22, 2020, 2:07 PM

Traffic restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway after two days

highway was reopened after debris of the landslides was cleared from Ramban-Banihal sector.
GK Photo
GK Photo

Traffic was restored on Jammu-Srinagar National Highway on Saturday after two days of closure due to landslides and shooting stones, officials said.

An official said that the highway was reopened after debris of the landslides was cleared from Ramban-Banihal sector.

File Photo: Habib Naqash/GK

He said that the stranded vehicles were allowed to move first.
“After clearing the stranded vehicles, traffic will be allowed from Kashmir to Jammu,” said DSPT NHW Ramban, Ajay Anand.

Thousands of vehicles were stranded on the highway after landslides and shooting stones were triggered by heavy rains.

