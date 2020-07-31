Traffic restored on Srinagar- Muzaffarabad road in Uri after four hours

The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was reopened for vehicular traffic on Friday after remaining suspended for more than four hours.

The road was blocked at 72 milestones near NS Bridge following massive landslides triggered by heavy rains early Friday morning.

“The stretch has been opened for the traffic after men and machinery was pressed into service,” said a Border Road Organization (BRO) official.

He added that all the stranded vehicles have been cleared from the road.