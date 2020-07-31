Kashmir, Latest News
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 11:57 AM

Traffic restored on Srinagar- Muzaffarabad road in Uri after four hours

all the stranded vehicles have been cleared from the road.
IDREES BUKHTIYAR
Uri ,
UPDATED: July 31, 2020, 11:57 AM
GK Photo
GK Photo

The Srinagar-Muzaffarabad road in Uri area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district was reopened for vehicular traffic on Friday after remaining suspended for more than four hours.

The road was blocked at 72 milestones near NS Bridge following massive landslides triggered by heavy rains early Friday morning.

Trending News

DIPR mourns Tassaduq's demise

File Pic of Lt Gov. Girish Chandra Murmu

LG, Advisors, CS, politicians greet people on Eid

File Pic/GK

Altaf Bukhari, others condole demise

Army recovers large cache of arms in Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir

Army recovers arms, ammunition near LoC in Machil

“The stretch has been opened for the traffic after men and machinery was pressed into service,” said a Border Road Organization (BRO) official.

He added that all the stranded vehicles have been cleared from the road.

Related News