Kashmir, Latest News
Train service resumes on Baramulla-Banihal route in Kashmir after year-long COVID-19 lockdown

Around 300 passengers boarded at Banihal, around 80 in Baramulla and 50 in Sopore with the total number of stations being sixteen.
Mubashir Khan/GK
Mubashir Khan/GK

The train service between Baramulla in north Kashmir to Banihal in Jammu’s Ramban resumed partially on Monday morning after nearly a year’s suspension due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The first train was scheduled to depart from Baramulla at 9:10 am and the second train from Banihal at 11:25 am.

Both the trains operated as per schedule, Chief Area Manager Northern Railways in Srinagar, Saqib Yousuf told Greater Kashmir.

Yousuf informed that around 300 passengers boarded at Banihal, around 80 in Baramulla and 50 in Sopore with the total number of stations being sixteen.

While only two trains will operate to start with, he hoped the number of trains will be increased this summer with more attractions on offer.

