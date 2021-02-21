Transporters announce indefinite strike across J&K from Wednesday

Travelling by public transport is going to take a severe hit as hundreds of transporters associated with All J&K Transport Welfare Association are set to go on an indefinite strike from February 24 demanding a hike in fares and roll back of tax for the lockdown months.

Chairman of the Association, Shabir Ahmad Matt told Greater Kashmir that they had decided in a meeting to go for an indefinite strike from Wednesday till their demands are not fulfilled by the government.

He said that after observing a one day strike on 6 Jan, the J&K government had assured them that all their demands will be fulfilled by one week’s time, which has not happened.

“We have submitted the cost of operation in the office of Transport Commissioner for revision in passenger fare because the rate of petroleum products is increasing day-by-day. Passenger fare was revised in April 2018, then the rate of diesel was Rs 65 a litre but now the rate of Diesel is 82, which is not bearable for transporters in J&K,” a JKTWA statement said.

He further blamed the UT government for “compelling us to go for the strike”.