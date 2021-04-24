Jammu, Latest News
Kathua ,
UPDATED: April 24, 2021, 5:34 PM

Trapped in snowfall, 20 nomadic families provided help in J&K's Kathua

Heavy snowfall and incessant rains killed at least 30 sheep and goats of these families who were on seasonal migration in search of greener pastures in the upper reaches of Bani, the officials said.
Representational Image
Representational Image

At least 20 nomadic families, trapped in heavy snowfall in the higher reaches of Jammu and Kashmir’s Kathua, were provided immediate help by the district administration, officials said on Saturday.

Heavy snowfall and incessant rains killed at least 30 sheep and goats of these families who were on seasonal migration in search of greener pastures in the upper reaches of Bani, the officials said.

The high-altitude areas of Jammu and Kashmir experienced snowfall while most of the plains were lashed by rains on Thursday and Friday. However, a bright sun shone on Saturday morning, providing relief to the people.

Over 20 migratory families belonging to Gujjars, Bakarwals and Gaddi communities along with their animals were trapped in heavy snowfall in Sarthal-Chatergala in Bani Tehsil, the officials said.

Kathua Deputy Commissioner Rahul Yadav said the area is very remote and is presently snow-bound but despite the challenging situation, every possible help including food, shelter, medical aid and blankets were given to the trapped families.

He said the Bani administration was asked to keep a close watch on the situation and ensure that the required assistance reached the families.

