TRF associate arrested in north Kashmir's Sopore: Police

Police on Monday claimed to have arrested a militant associate of the TRF outfit in Sopore area of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district.

A police spokesman in a statement issued this afternoon that the accused, Ahsaan ul Haq Khanday son of Nazir Ahmad Khanday,a resident of Faisalabad Sopore at present Nowpora Kalan was held on Saturday April 3 by a joint team of Sopore Police, 22 RR and 179 CRPF at a checkpoint at Model Town crossing Sopore.

“Incriminating material” including letter pad of TRF outfit has been recovered from Khanday’s possession, police said.

A case FIR NO 82/2021 U/S 13 ULA (P), 506 IPC was registered and further investigation is going on with police saying that more arrests are expected in the case.