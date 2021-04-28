Trial run of 1000 LPM oxygen production facility at SMHS hospital Srinagar completed

Authorities in Srinagar are adding 1000 Liters Per Minute (LPM) oxygen generation plant at SMHS tertiary hospital for COVID-19 patients after successful trial run of the plant there.

Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad made the announcement on Twitter and also put a video of the workers inside the plant at the hospital.

The workers of the Mechanical Engineering Department have worked in double shifts and made plant operational in 96 hours, the DC Srinagar said.

“Trial run of new Oxygen Plant at SMHS hospital conducted successfully. From today we are adding 1000 lpm Oxygen production to the existing system at SMHS.Appreciate Team Mech Engg Deptt who worked in double shifts & have made the plant operational in 96 hours, ” Aijaz wrote on Twitter this morning.