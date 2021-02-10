Trio detained for allegedly molesting minor girl in moving car in north Kashmir's Bandipora

Police on Wednesday detained three persons for allegedly molesting and trying to abduct a nine-year-old local girl in Chewa area of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district.

As per news agency GNS, the trio allegedly molested the girl on board a car and tried to abduct her.

The girl raised hue and cry which alerted the locals, who rushed to the spot to rescue her.

Later, the trio was detained by police even as the vehicle they were travelling in was also seized.

SSP Bandipora, Rahul Malik told GNS that they have detained three persons and investigation has been set in motion over molestation and attempted abduction allegations.

Malik, however, did not identify the three men.