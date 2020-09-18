Troops violated powers under AFSPA in July 18 Shopian operation: Army

The soldiers have violated powers under the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) in the July 18 Shopian ‘fake encounter’, the army has found as per prima facie’ evidence.

Army finds prima facie’ evidence that troops violated powers under AFSPA in Shopian ‘fake encounter’ that killed three men in July, news agency PTI reported while quoting officials.

A high-level Court of Inquiry was ordered into Operation Amshipora in Shopian in Kashmir which the army had claimed that three militants were killed on July 18.

In a statement, the army said on Friday that the inquiry ordered by the Army authorities into Operation Amshipora has been concluded.

The inquiry has brought out certain prima facie evidence indicating that during the operation, powers vested under the AFSPA 1990 were exceeded and the Do’s and Don’ts of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) as approved by the Hon’ble Supreme Court have been contravened, said the spokesman, in a statement.

Consequently, the competent disciplinary authority has directed to initiate disciplinary proceedings under the Army Act against those found prima-facie answerable.

The evidence collected by the inquiry has prima-facie indicated that the three unidentified militants killed in Operation Amshipora were Imtiyaz Ahmed, Abrar Ahmed and Mohd Ibrar, who hailed from Rajouri. Their DNA report is awaited. Their involvement with militancy or related activities is under investigation by the police.

Indian Army is committed to ethical conduct of operations. Further updates on the case will be given periodically without affecting due process of the law of the land, said the spokesman, as per news agency GNS.

The families of the trio had identified them by the photographs of their bodies which went viral on social media. They said the trio had travelled from Rajouri to Shopian for work.