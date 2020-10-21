Truck conductor killed, three others including two army soldiers injured in Zojila road accident

A helper was killed while the driver was seriously injured after their truck skidded off the road and rolled into a deep gorge at Zojila Pass on Srinagar-Leh highway on Wednesday, officials said.

An official said that two army soldiers were also injured in the mishap after a breakaway portion of the truck hit an army vehicle as it rolled downhill.

He said the truck ( bearing registration number JK03B- 4773) was heading towards Srinagar from Ladakh when it skidded off the road and rolled down into a gorge, leaving a helper, who was identified as Abdul Wahid Khan, dead and the driver Mohd Saleem Rishi injured.

The deceased and the injured hailed from Khalmulla Nagbal village in Ganderbal district.

The official said the driver of the truck was referred to SKIMS Soura and the two army personnel were shifted to 92 Base hospital in Srinagar for treatment.