Truck driver dies of suspected heart attack on Jammu-Srinagar highway

Darshaan Singh of Amritsar Punjab had halted his truck on the roadside in Digdol area of Ramban last night and suddenly had a pain in chest and died instantly, officials said.
Representational Image
A driver from Punjab died apparently due to heart attack along the Jammu-Srinagar highway near Digdol in Ramban district of Jammu, officials said on Tuesday. 

Quoting the officials, news agency GNS reported said that Darshaan Singh of Amritsar Punjab had halted his truck on the roadside in Digdol area last night and suddenly had pain in chest and died instantly. 

He was removed to hospital by other drivers who were along with him but the doctors declared him brought dead, the offcials added. 

Station House Officer of police station Ramban, Pradeep Sharma told GNS that preliminary reports suggest that the driver died as a consequence of the heart attack. 

However, he said, the other drivers, who were with him are being investigated.

