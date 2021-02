A truck driver was on Thursday evening found dead in Mehjoor Nagar area of Srinagar district, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Kulwant Singh (35), a resident of Sunjwan area of Jammu, said an official.

He said that Singh was found dead inside a truck bearing number JK-02CP 7272 near the Gurdwara in Mehjoor Nagar area.

The officials said the body was being taken to GMC Srinagar for medical formalities, reported news agency GNS.