Truck driver from south Kashmir's Anantnag held with Rs 30 lakh cash in Jammu's Gangyal

Police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested a truck driver hailing from south Kashmir’s Anantnag district with Rs 30 lakh unaccounted cash in Gangyal area of Jammu division.

A police statement said that Mohammed Iqbal, son of Abdul Aziz, a resident of Shadi Wala Verinag in Anantnag driving the truck bearing registration number JK03F-4543 was intercepted at a checkpoint in the said area.

During checking, a sum of Rs 30 lakh was recovered from his possession, police said adding Iqbal gave “non-satisfactory answers” when questioned about the source and purpose of the money.

Later, the south Kashmir resident was handed over to Income Tax officials for further enquiry into the matter.