Chenab Valley, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Banihal/Jammu,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 12:45 PM

Truck driver, helper held with over a quintal of poppy straw in J&K's Ramban

A search of the truck coming from Srinagar intercepted at Nashri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway led to the recovery of 101 kg of poppy straw, a police spokesperson said.
Press Trust of India
Banihal/Jammu,
UPDATED: March 29, 2021, 12:45 PM

A truck driver and helper were arrested with 101 kg of poppy straw in Jammu and Kashmir’s Ramban district on Monday, police said.

The driver has been identified as Gulzar Mohammad, a resident of Punjab’s Bathinda district, while the helper, Noor Mohammad, is a native of Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district, they said.

Trending News
GK File Photo

Rain lashes J&K, weather likely to improve

Photo Courtesy: @KashmirPolice/Twitter

Arms and ammunition recovered in north Kashmir's Karnah

Photo Courtesy: @nitsriofficial/Twitter

Four-day FDP on effective teaching begins at NIT Srinagar

Shahr-e-Khaas Traders for augmentation of facilities during Shab-e-Baraat

A truck coming from Srinagar was intercepted at Nashri along the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. A search of the vehicle led to the recovery of 101 kg of poppy straw, a police spokesperson said.

During the preliminary inquiry, the truck driver and his helper confessed to illegally transporting the contraband substance to Punjab, he said.

The two have been booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he said.

Tagged in , ,
Related News