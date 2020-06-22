Jammu, Latest News
Sumit Bhargav
Rajouri,
UPDATED: June 22, 2020, 12:57 PM

Truck driver injured after bridge connecting LoC villages with Rajouri collapses

A steel bridge built over Suktoh river in Gambhir Brahmana area of Rajouri collapsed on Monday morning, leaving a truck driver injured and hampering the connectivity of several villages located near the Aline of Control (LoC) with the district headquarters.

The bridge was built over the river in the form of a ‘temporary bridge’ after previous concrete bridge got washed away in 2014.

“On Monday morning, a heavily loaded truck was passing over the bridge when it collapsed,” said a local.

The driver have received serious injuries and has been hospitalised.

With the bridge collapse, the locals said the main road connectivity to around ten villages located along the LoC, including Niaka, Panjgrian, Gambhir, Khankhri, Peryali, Kundi Nakar, Sharma Basti, Thul Phra and Chamba has been hampered.

Locals have demanded the restoration of the road connectivity at the earliest.

