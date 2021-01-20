Truck driver's body retrieved two days after Ramban mishap

The body of a truck driver, who had gone missing in a mishap on the Srinagar-Jammu highway in Banihal area of Ramban district, was retrieved Wednesday morning after two days, officials said.

The driver, whose identity is not yet known, had gone missing along with another fellow traveler after the truck bearing number HR38-1633 skidded off the road and fell down at Sher Bibi area of Banihal in Ramban district on Monday.

A third traveler was rescued in injured condition from the accident site and removed to the hospital.

An official said that the dead body of the truck driver was traced at Sherbibi area near Nullah Bishlari this morning by a joint team of Banihal police and an NGO Banihal Volunteers while search for the third traveler is on.

The team had launched a rescue operation soon after the accident on Monday.