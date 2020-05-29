Truck loaded with LPG cylinders catches fire at Tikri, Jammu-Sgr highway closed

The vehicular movement on Jammu-Srinagar national highway was restricted temporarily after a truck loaded with liquified petroleum gas (LPG) cylinders caught fire, triggering explosions that rattled the entire area at Tikri near Udhampur.

Officials told news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), that a truck on way from Jammu to Srinagar was parked along the highway when it suddenly caught fire and flames engulfed the entire vehicle.

“Before fire tenders could have reached on the spot, the LPG cylinders caught fire and started to explode,” said an official, adding that in half an hour, dozens of cylinders had exploded.

Senior Superintendent of Police, Udhampur Rajiv Pandey said that truck was parked on the highway when it caught fire and all the cylinders started to explode.

“The vehicle and the cylinders were damaged fully with no other loss of life and situation is completely under control.” he said.

SSP further informed that vehicular movement on the highway was suspended temporarily and will be restored soon.