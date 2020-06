A truck on way from Kargil to Srinagar plunged into the nallah sindh near hung area of Sonamarg in Ganderbal district on Thursday morning.

Reports said that a truck bearing registration number JK02BD- 5210 plunged in nallah Sindh at Hung area when the truck was parked on the roadside.

They said both the driver and conductor were not inside the truck when it rolled down.

An official told Greater Kashmir that both the driver and conductor were safe.