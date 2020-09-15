Jammu, Latest News
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 3:52 PM

Trucker arrested with 42 kg poppy in J-K's Udhampur

The truck driver, identified as Darshan Singh of the Fatehgarh area of Punjab,
Press Trust of India
Jammu ,
UPDATED: September 15, 2020, 3:52 PM
Representative Image
Representative Image

Police on Tuesday arrested a truck driver and seized 42 kilogram of poppy from his possession in Udhampur district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

A police team stopped a Punjab-bound truck coming from Kashmir during a routine checking at the Jakhani area on the Jammu-Srinagar national highway. During the Search, 42 kg of poppy was found in it, they said

Trending News

DHSK orders resumption of all surgeries in non-COVID hospitals

NC felicitates newly elected KEG President, members

GMC Anantnag gets ICMR nod for RT-PCR testing

J&K gets 'Quick Response Vehicles' for firefighting

The truck driver, identified as Darshan Singh of the Fatehgarh area of Punjab, was arrested, police said, adding a case was registered in this regard.

Related News