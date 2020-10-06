Trump discharged from hospital after 4 days, returns to White House

US President Donald Trump has returned to the White House after being discharged from a military hospital where he was under treatment for the deadly coronavirus since Friday, telling his followers that he would be back on the campaign trail soon, and not to be “afraid” of the disease and not let it “dominate” their lives.

Trump, 74, who appeared to be healthy, waved at reporters on Monday.

In an unusual move, Trump climbed up the South Portico stairs instead of the elevators to go to his residence, showing his fitness.

The president removed his mask on the balcony of the White House, where several staff and aides have tested positive for the virus in recent days.

Earlier, he was discharged from the Walter Reed National Medical Center after doctors found him fit enough to go back home.

Will be back on the Campaign Trail soon!!! The Fake News only shows the Fake Polls, Trump said in a tweet, moments before leaving Walter Reed National Medical Center in Bethesda, a Maryland suburb of Washington DC.

In a mass email to his supporters after his arrival at the White House, Trump asked them not to be afraid of COVID-19.

The US is the worst hit nation and has some 7.4 million cases of Covid-19 and 210,000 deaths.

I’m telling you: Don’t be afraid of COVID. Don’t let it dominate your life! This is the greatest country in the world and under the Trump Administration, we have developed some really great drugs and knowledge. WE WILL BEAT THIS, TOGETHER! he said.

The love and support from Americans from all over the world has been incredible and is something I’ll never forget. When I saw many great Patriots outside of the hospital supporting me, I knew I had to drive by and thank them! Trump added.

His former White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders said the President was strong and upbeat.

He’s a fighter and will not quit battling this virus or surrender to the liberal mob and forces out to destroy our country, Sanders said in a tweet.

Before boarding Marine One at Walter Reed, Trump told reporters that he was feeling good.

White House physician Dr Sean Conley told reporters at the Walter Reed National Military Center, Trump has exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria and has received another dose of remdesivir drug in his treatment of COVID-19.

Over the past 24 hours, the president has continued to improve. He’s met or exceeded all standard hospital discharge criteria. He has received another dose of remdesivir and then we plan to get him home.

It’s been more than 72 hours since his last fever. Oxygen levels, including ambulatory saturations and his work of breathing or all normal though. He may not entirely be out of the woods, yet the team and I agree that all our evaluations and most importantly, his clinical status support the president’s safe return home, where he’ll be surrounded by world-class medical care 24 seven, Dr Conley said.

Dr Sean Dooley, a pulmonary critical care physician, told reporters that the president continues to do very well.

His vital signs this morning, temperature was 98.1, his blood pressure 134 and 78 and respiratory rate 17 per minute. His heart rate was 68 beats per minute and his last Oxo hemoglobin saturation was 97 per cent on room air, he said.

He currently does not endorse any respiratory complaints, the physician said.

According to Dr Brian Garibaldi, director of Johns Hopkins Biocontainment Unit, on Sunday evening, the president received his third dose of remdesivir and he tolerated that infusion without difficulty.

His kidney and liver function continued to be normal, he said.

Our plan is to give the fourth dose of remdesivir this evening, before he goes back to the White House, and we’ve made arrangements to deliver the fifth and final dose of his treatment course at the White House tomorrow evening, Garibaldi added.

He continues on dexamethazone and again. The plan for today is to continue to be up and out of bed, eat, and drink and work as he is able, he added.

Trump, a Republican, is seeking another term in the White House. He is being challenged by former Vice President Joe Biden of the Democratic Party in the November 3 presidential election.

Trump and the First Lady Melania tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday night.

Trump was shifted to the military hospital on Friday, which his doctors and White House said was taken out of abundance of caution.

On Sunday, before going out to wave at his supporters, Trump in a video posted on his Twitter handle said he will give a little surprise to some of the great patriots, who have been on the streets, and they have been out there for a long time.