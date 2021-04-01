Tulip festival: One-way traffic on Boulevard road on April 3, 4

Traffic Police city on Thursday said that the movement of vehicles on Boulevard road on April 3rd and 4th would be regulated in view of the Tulip festival in which a huge gathering of people is expected.

“In connection with the Tulip festival and expected huge gathering one way traffic is being regulated on Boulvard Road on 3rd& 4thApril-2021,” said an advisory issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar.

“Traffic coming from Dalgate/Gupkar Crossing shall be diverted towards Hazratbal-Foreshore-Tulip Garden and their return journey shall be via Nehru Park and Dalgate,” added the advisory.