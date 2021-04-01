Latest News, Srinagar
GK Web Desk
Srinagar ,
UPDATED: April 1, 2021, 6:22 PM

Tulip festival: One-way traffic on Boulevard road on April 3, 4

“In connection with the Tulip festival and expected huge gathering one way traffic is being regulated on Boulvard Road on 3rd& 4thApril-2021,”
GK File Photo
GK File Photo

Traffic Police city on Thursday said that the movement of vehicles on Boulevard road on April 3rd and 4th would be regulated in view of the Tulip festival in which a huge gathering of people is expected.

“In connection with the Tulip festival and expected huge gathering one way traffic is being regulated on Boulvard Road on 3rd& 4thApril-2021,” said an advisory issued by the Senior Superintendent of Police, Traffic City Srinagar.

“Traffic coming from Dalgate/Gupkar Crossing shall be diverted towards Hazratbal-Foreshore-Tulip Garden and their return journey shall be via Nehru Park and Dalgate,” added the advisory.

