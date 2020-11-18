Twelve civilians injured in Pulwama grenade attack

Twelve civilians were injured after suspected militants on Wednesday evening lobbed a grenade on security forces in Kakapora area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district.

A senior police officer told news agency GNS that the militants lobbed grenades at the joint team of Police and CRPF. “Twelve civilians received splinter injuries and were shifted to a nearby hospital for treatment,” the official said.

However, the grenade missed the target and exploded on the road.

Soon after the attack, the entire area has been cordoned-off to nab the attackers.